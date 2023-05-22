Shooting near KIPP DC College Prep leads to temporary lockdown

DC Police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Brentwood Parkway NE which is nearly KIPP DC College Preparatory.

An adult male was shot and is reported to be "conscious and breathing." DC Police are at present looking for a gray SUV with unknown license tags, last seen on Mt. Olivet Road NE.

A spokesperson with KIPP DC noted that at approximately 1:40 PM, the school "temporarily moved into a lockdown stance after learning of a student being shot outside of KIPP DC College Preparatory. All staff and students remained in their classrooms with their doors locked and MPD was called immediately. All other students and staff are safe and the scene is secure."

KIPP DC also stated that they have been "in close touch with MPD and the family of the student and are waiting to hear more information from them. We will shift to a controlled dismissal for students this afternoon. Police will be on site and there will be road closures during dismissal."

KIPP DC also implemented a "controlled dismissal" plan in which students needed to be picked up by their parents or receive confirmation of a safe plan for those students to get home.

