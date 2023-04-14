Shooting leaves 1 dead in northwest DC

Authorities say a young man is dead after an early morning shooting in northwest D.C.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 200 block of V Street. Investigators say a dark-colored SUV pulled up and three armed men exited. The men then opened fire on the victim and drove off in the vehicle.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The man was struck by gunfire and fled inside a building. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Bullets also struck some of the nearby buildings but no other injuries were reported.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick is at the scene where police tape blocked the street and evidence markers could be seen the ground. Police detected at least 13 shell casings.

The victim has not been identified. Officials have not indented any suspects or motives at this time. Drivers can expect delays in the area.