Shooting in La Plata home leaves 5 dead

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
La Plata
FOX 5 DC

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence, and authorities believe five people are dead. 

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a home along Windflower Drive. 

The relationship of the victims is currently unknown. Authorities said they have made contact with the homeowner and he is cooperating.

There is a large police presence at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
 