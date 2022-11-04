Shooting in La Plata home leaves 5 dead

A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence, and authorities believe five people are dead.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a home along Windflower Drive.

The relationship of the victims is currently unknown. Authorities said they have made contact with the homeowner and he is cooperating.

There is a large police presence at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

