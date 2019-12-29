Shooting at White Settlement church leaves 2 dead, including shooter

article

Two people are dead, including the shooter, after a shooting at a church in Tarrant County Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 10 a.m., at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

Authorities say there were multiple victims. One person was killed in the shooting, and another is in critical condition, according to MedStar.

The shooter is dead, but no details have been released about how he died. Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted a statement that it was church members who "acted quickly," and shot the gunman.

A spokesperson with MedStar said the person in critical condition didn't have a heartbeat at one point, but was revived and remains in critical condition.

Two others received minor injuries, and were treated at the scene.

The victims range in age from 30-60 years old.

The ATF has responded to the scene to assist.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted about the shooting, asking for prayers for "any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene."

