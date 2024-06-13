Sheriff's deputy shot during training in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. - An accidental shooting at a gun range in Leesburg is under investigation, with potential criminal consequences, according to an attorney.
A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident involved two deputies and occurred during a routine training exercise.
The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at the department's firing range on Shreve Mill Road.
Sheriff Mike Chapman extended prayers to both deputies involved and their families.
The injured deputy, who was taken to a local hospital, is in stable condition after surgery.
Sheriff Chapman assured FOX 5 that safety protocols are in place and a thorough investigation is underway.