Sheriff's deputy shot during training in Leesburg

An accidental shooting at a gun range in Leesburg is under investigation, with potential criminal consequences, according to an attorney.

A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the incident involved two deputies and occurred during a routine training exercise.

The shooting occurred around 8 a.m. at the department's firing range on Shreve Mill Road.

Sheriff Mike Chapman extended prayers to both deputies involved and their families.

The injured deputy, who was taken to a local hospital, is in stable condition after surgery.

Sheriff Chapman assured FOX 5 that safety protocols are in place and a thorough investigation is underway.