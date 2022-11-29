Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill deadly stabbing suspect in Frederick

A person suspected of stabbing and killing one and wounding another in Frederick early Tuesday morning is dead after being shot by sheriff's deputies.

Authorities were called to the 5800 block of Haller Place just before 2:15 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, officer say they encountered an "armed suspect" and discharged their firearms. The suspect died at the scene.

Officials say one of the stabbing victims was taken to Frederick Health Hospital where they later died. Another stabbing victim was taken to Shock Trauma and remains in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.