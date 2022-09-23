Shelter in place ordered in Bailey's Crossroads after vehicles damaged by gunfire
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Authorities are asking people in the Bailey's Crossroads section of Fairfax County to shelter in place after several vehicles were damaged by gunfire Friday.
Police responded to the 3500 block of South Jefferson Street around 12 p.m. where at least three vehicles were damaged.
Route 7 is closed in the area. Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.