Shelter in place at Bowie State University due to emergency situation on campus, officials say

Students, staff and visitors on campus at Bowie State University are being told to shelter in place by school officials due to an emergency situation.

The school tweeted the alert around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"Emergency personnel are evaluating the situation. All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available. Classes will be virtual," read the tweet.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.