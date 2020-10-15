Serious incident reported during virtual class at Gaithersburg high school

article

Officials at a Gaithersburg high school sent a letter to parents Thursday detailing a serious incident that happened during a virtual learning class.

Quince Orchard High Schoo Principal Elizabeth L. Thomas says a student who had their camera off at the start of class briefly turned their camera on and two young men appeared on the screen –– one was reportedly wearing a ski mask and waving what appeared to be a gun.

Thomas says the teacher immediately removed the student from the Zoom class session and then notified the school's administration.

"We appreciate the swift action of our teacher for reporting this incident as we were able to contact the family and Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) to conduct a welfare check.

MCPD notified us that the student was safe and what was seen on screen was an airsoft gun. The student did confirm that the young man who appeared on screen was his friend that he had invited over," Thomas said in the letter.