Second suspect in Virginia corpse defilement case released on bond

One of two teens charged with defiling a dead body in Spotsylvania County is out from behind bars after posting bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although the sheriff’s office says it’s investigating the case as a homicide, no one is facing murder or manslaughter charges.

Last week, they arrested 19-year-old Brennan Thomas and 18-year-old Dominic McCall.

The sheriff’s office told FOX 5 that McCall has been released.

They were both charged with defilement of a human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, and conceal of compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal of compound evidence.

19-year-old Brennan Thomas (Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office began investigating Feb. 1 when they found a body in a wooded area off Pamunkey and Finney roads in Spotsylvania County around 10 p.m.

The following day, they identified the victim as 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel.

Thomas remains behind bars at the Rappahanock Regional Jail.



