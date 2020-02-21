Second person arrested in connection with killing of Charles County high school student, officials say

A second person has been arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Charles County high school student Bradley Alan Brown, officials say.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard says the second person was arrested Thursday night. It is unclear if investigators believe that person, or 17-year-old Darryl Edward Freeman, is suspected to be the gunman.

Freeman was arrested Wednesday and faces multiple charges including first-degree murder in connection with Brown’s death. He was in Charles County District Court on Friday where he was ordered held without bond. He appeared wearing a prison jumpsuit, Barnard said, and family members who were in court did not wish to comment on the case.

Barnard reported that prosecutors said in court that the incident was intended to be a robbery and that the second co-defendant implicated Freeman in Brown's murder. Following a search of Freeman’s phone, prosecutors said in court that two days before Brown’s murder, Freeman texted 'where are the sweet licks?' to an unknown person -- a message prosecutors believe was an apparent reference to finding targets to rob. Prosecutors also say there was a subsequent text that read, 'can you put them in motion?' In other text message, prosecutors say Freeman references purchasing a 9mm handgun in the days before the killing.

According to prosecutors: Freeman contacted Bradley at 6:01 p.m.Tuesday. At 6:52 p.m., they say Freeman blocked Brown’s phone. A minute later, at 6:53 p.m., a neighbor called 911 and reported hearing gunshots. Prosecutors says 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

Bradley Alan Brown (l) and Darryl Edward Freeman (r)

According to charging documents released on Thursday, investigators connected Freeman to Brown’s murder after they found Snapchat conversations between the two.

Brown was shot and killed in a driveway in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road on Tuesday at around 7 p.m. According to the documents, a neighbor called police to report the shooting. Officers arrived to find Brown in the driveway with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the documents, a fully loaded Smith and Wesson handgun was found on the ground next to Brown. Police determined it had not been fired. An Apple iPhone belonging to Brown was found in his pocket.

Detective's contacted neighbor's on the block whose homes have security cameras. Police say they reviewed the surveillance videos and spotted a dark-colored vehicle backing into Brown's driveway prior to the shooting. The video also captured the sound of two gunshots, the documents say, and moments later, recorded the same vehicle speeding away from the home.

According to the documents, witnesses told detectives that Brown had recently begun selling "THC vape cartridges." Detectives say a few days before the shooting, Brown posted a video to Snapchat offering a box of cartridges for sale. The documents also state that Freeman "supposedly sells marijuana."

A forensic analysis of Brown's phone found a Snapchat conversation between him and Freeman in which Brown messaged Freeman his address, the documents say. Detectives also added that, at some point after the shooting, Brown's Snapchat had been blocked from Freeman's Snapchat and that they were no longer friends who followed each other. Detectives also say that following the shooting, Freeman's Snapchat name was changed.

According to the documents, detectives used the surveillance video and information obtained from Brown's phone to identify and track down Freeman. Detectives say that once they located and arrested Freeman they searched his phone, according to the documents. Officers found internet searches for the exact "THC vape cartridges" Brown was selling and also determined that Freeman's phone was outside the victim's residence around the time of the shooting.

Freeman will be sent to the Cheltenham Youth Facility in Prince George’s County until his preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4.