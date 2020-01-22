Search intensifies for missing 81-year-old man from Charles County

Authorities are continuing their search for a missing elderly man from Charles County.

Officers say 81-year-old John Stacey of Nanjemoy was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday after he went out to check the mail and never returned

John was last seen in the 2800 block of Smith Point Road and was wearing a blue coat, light blue jeans and a winter hat with earmuffs.

John Stacey (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

He is described by police as a white male, 6-feet-2-inches tall, 150 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Authorities say his family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-932-2222.