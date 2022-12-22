Search for mother, 2 children last seen Wednesday in Arlington

Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children who were last seen Wednesday in Arlington.

Police say missing 31-year-old Latasha Boatwright, 7-year-old Jayce Peterson, and 4-year-old Zaria Peterson last had contact with family on December 21 around 1:30 p.m.

Officials say Latasha is as a Black female, approximately five-feet-seven-inches tall, with brown hair and brown. Jayce is a Black male, approximately four-feet tall, with brown hair and brown. Zaria is a Black female, approximately three-feet tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 703-558-2222.