Search for missing 72-year-old Fairfax County woman continues; law enforcement officials give update

Fairfax County law enforcement officials will gather in Lorton Thursday with an update on the search for a missing 72-year-old woman who was last seen over a month ago.

Emily Lu (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

Emily Lu has been missing since June 3 and her family is desperate for answers. Her daughter, Jenny Ball, has been traveling back and forth from Arkansas to make sure her mom’s case stays in the public eye.

On the day she disappeared, Emily was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 9200 block of Davis Road in Lorton. She is described as 5-feet-2-inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair. She was wearing a white shirt with a purple design and white pants.

Police consider her endangered due to her mental and physical health concerns.

Ball reported her mom missing on Friday, June 4 after she didn’t show up at job where she cares for seniors.

Lu was last seen on Thursday, June 3 walking out of the Aldi in Woodbridge. Surveillance video shows her sorting through groceries at the checkout line around 8 p.m. Lu then drove to her Davis drive home in Lorton.

Investigators said she parked, but never took her groceries out of the car.

Police found evidence there was a struggle and that Lu may have been hurt inside her home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-691-2131.