Search continues for critically missing autistic 10-year-old girl in Charles County

Officers in Charles County are on the lookout for a critically missing 10-year-old girl.

Maddelynn Wallace, who has autism and is nonverbal, was last seen on Turner Dr. in the community of Malcolm. Maddelyn is a 4’11" white female.

Police are asking those in the area near Turner Rd. and Covington Rd. to check yards, sheds, outdoor areas and surveillance cameras for Maddelyn.

Charles County Police say they have been coordinating with additional law enforcement agencies, search teams from across the region and Fire & EMS services as they continue their search and comb through heavily wooded areas.