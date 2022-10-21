San Jose State football player dies after being struck by school bus

A San Jose University football player died Friday morning after he was struck by a school bus, the team confirmed.

Camdan McWright, 18, was riding an electric scooter in the area of S 10th and Reed streets around 6:51 a.m. when he was fatally hit by the bus.

According to the San Jose Police Department, there were 15 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Officials said McWright had rented the scooter.

It's unclear whether he was wearing a helmet.

A source told KTVU that the college freshman was on his way to work out.

Initially, police said the crash involved a bicyclist, but it was later determined to be an electric scooter.

San Jose police said the California Highway Patrol is spearheading the investigation as it handles incidents involving occupied school buses.

A spokesperson for CHP said, "It's a tragedy anytime we lose a life, especially a young person, so we want to take our time and really do the justice to all of those people involved."