These 2 cities are the best for cannabis vacations

San Francisco, home of Hippie Hill and Haight Ashbury, is not the No. 1 city for a cannabis vacation.

At least that's the bottom line from Upgraded Points, which did a 420-friendly study of the average cost of a canna-cation around the country.

The most cost-efficient destinations to smoke in the country are Oakland, Calif., and Spokane, Wash., according to their study.

A tourist can enjoy four days in these cities for $1,068 and $1,135 respectively – 22% cheaper than the national average. (The dollar amount is not what you would pay for hotels and food, just for the cost of the cannabis.)

An ounce of weed is the most expensive in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Illinois, and Vermont. In D.C., for example, Uplands Points found that an ounce of high-quality dope costs $590.50.

The study found that cost of a cannabis vacation is noticeably cheaper in western states, which legalized marijuana, such as Colorado, California, and Washington.

Overall, the study found that best city for a cannabis vacation is Denver, home to 19 guided cannabis bus tours and 64 licensed dispensaries for every 100,000 people.

Portland, Maine and Henderson, Nev., landed in the top 10, largely due to their high number of weed-friendly stays with respect to their population size. Those two cities have 102 and 118 cannabis-friendly Airbnb listings per 100,000 people, respectively, the study found.

The 10 best cities for a cannabis vacation according to Upgraded are:

1. Denver, Colorado

2. Portland, Maine

3. Oakland, California

4. Boulder Colorado

5. Portland Oregon

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

7. Henderson, Nevada

8.Colorado Springs, Colorado

9. San Jose, California

10.Las Vegas, Nevada