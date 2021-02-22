'Sammy the Bull’ unleashed: After prison, Gravano starts new life in Arizona, reflects on Mafia

He’s one of the most notorious mobsters in the history of organized crime. Salvatore "Sammy The Bull" Gravano earned the name at 10, when some older bullies stole his bike.

He fought them with such ferocity that some mobsters watching marveled that he went after them "like a bull." The name stuck.

Gravano eventually rose to second in command of the Gambino crime family, committed 19 mob murders, and in 1991, facing life in prison, he turned on his boss, John Gotti, and cooperated with the feds, sending Gotti to prison for life.

In exchange for his cooperation, Sammy got five years.

At 75, after two stints in prison, he’s now our neighbor. He lives here in the Valley. Starting a new life, ready to tell his story.

"People have been talking about me for years and I’ve never opened my mouth until recently. I want them to know who I really am and what I did. The truth," said Gravano.

The truth is complicated.

"The mafia is a secret society and a brotherhood. It’s been like that for a hundred years. Cosa Nostra to me was family. There’s a lot of really good sides to the mafia, there’s bad sides to it and there’s very ugly sides to it."

Like killing people — even your closest friends.

"It’s your [expletive] friends who kill you. I still have that in me to say you’re a [expletive.] You knew you could die for this and you just kept doing it and look at the position you put me in by doing this."

Hook: "How much remorse after a hit would you feel conflicted about having just ended someone’s life?"

Gravano: "Yes, there’s a lot of times I felt for them. Especially when I had to go to a funeral and I’m part of that murder or I’m the actual killer. But when you break the rules in this life, you die. There’s nothing I can do about it. I mean, that’s just the way it is."

Hook: "Did you ever have a perfect hit?"

Gravano: "I think I had 19 of them."

Perhaps none more skillful then the brazen 1985 hit on mob boss Paul Castellano.

Gravano: "I planned that entire hit."

Hook: "Castellano?"

Gravano: "Yes. There’s never been a hit like this ever done."

Hook: "Would this be weeks of planning a hit?"

Gravano: "This took more than weeks, this took months."

The location and timing could not have been bolder. Gravano chose bustling Manhattan at Christmas time.

Gravano: "Paul Castellano was going to a meeting in Sparks Steak House. We knew about that in advance. I thought that amount of people, that amount of confusion, it could be done quickly and the confusion and nobody would know what’s going on. Wow when the guns start blazing, tens of thousands of people running in every direction would give the team plenty of room to slide through and get away."

A team of 11 men carried it out.

Gravano: "In the Castellano hit, there were four shooters because we wanted Tommy Bilotti and Castellano hit. They both got out of the car at the same time.

Hook: "Did it matter in your mind, a hit whether you were pulling the trigger or not?"

Gravano: "No, no that never mattered to me. It’s a team. Everybody has a job, you have a job."

Gravano wasn’t the shooter that night. He was parked across the street, directing the team by walkie-talkie.

Hook: "You’ve got drivers, a trigger man, look out people, you’ve got a crash car. What’s the crash car for?"

Gravano: "The crash car is if a police car comes or a car to interfere with it, he crashes into them. Now he shouldn’t have a gun, he should have his own car with his license and everything in his pocket so he can crash into the car."

Hook: "Just an accident?"

Gravano: "Just an accident. Everybody has a job. There’s nothing like a team. This is not a gang. These are professional hitmen."

And they carried out their mission with deadly precision. Castellano and his driver died in a hail of bullets and the entire hit team vanished in the night.

"Word was these guys killed Castellano and Tommy Bilotti in front of tens of thousands of people. God knows how many cops were there on duty, off duty.. and all over the place. Their [expletive] are enormous.. these guys don’t give a [expletive]. It frightened the whole mob." — "Sammy the Bull" Gravano

With Catallano out of the way, John Gotti rose to be the Gambino crime family boss. Gravano would eventually become Gotti’s number two — the underboss. But Gotti’s flamboyant style attracted a lot of attention — too much attention.

Gravano: "The problem is that John.. after this was over, fell in love with himself, fell in love with the media and the attention."

A rift was developing that would eventually lead Gravano to do the unthinkable: turn on his boss.

Sammy the Bull’s decision to rat out his boss, John Gotti, and the deal with the feds that put him in the witness protection program in Arizona — where trouble found him once more and landed him in prison for 20 years.

