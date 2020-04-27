Robocalls, radio ads from former First Lady Michelle Obama to focus on helping DC residents find free coronavirus testing

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama is assisting her administration in reaching out to D.C.'s most vulnerable populations with COVID-19 information.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The former First Lady has recorded radio ads and robocalls which will begin this week, Bowser said.

Bowser said the message will focus on free coronavirus testing for vulnerable D.C. residents who are experiencing symptoms.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

"If you or a member of your household is experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, difficulty breathing, congestion, body aches, chills, runny nose – please contact your medical provider immediately," her message said.

"Remember, we urge you to stay home except if you need essential healthcare, essential food or supplies or to go to your essential job," the former First Lady's message continued.

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know