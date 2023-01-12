Reston arsonist wanted by police

article

A search is underway for a Reston man who police believe started a house fire Thursday morning in a suburban Virginia neighborhood.

Fairfax County police are looking for 54-year-old Patrick Aylas. He's currently wanted for igniting the flames that burst out in a home located in the 11500 block of Shadbush Court.

Police are asking the public to reach out with any information related to the crime. If you spot Aylas — do not approach him. Instead, police said to call 911.