Residents' confidence in Montgomery County government has weakened since 2019: report

Montgomery County has released the results of their 2021 National Community Survey that shows residents' overall quality of life rating in the county has remained largely the same as in 2019. However, residents' overall confidence in the Montgomery County government has dwindled in the last two years.

SOURCE: Montgomery County

The county put out the biennial survey on everything from traffic to COVID-19 in December 2021 to 5,000 random households and was made available to any other Montgomery County residents who wished to participate.

The county says the report ultimately provides the opinions of a representative sample of 565 residents of Montgomery County, around 12% of the random homes sampled, and results were weighted so that the demographic profile of respondents was representative of the demographic profile of adults in Montgomery County.

The survey included 39 questions, asking residents about topics ranging from the traffic flow on major streets to how well the county communicates with its residents.

Montgomery County says the survey focuses on the "livability" of the county.

"A livable community is a place that is not simply habitable, but that is desirable. It is not only where people do live, but where they want to live," the county's website reads.

In 2019, the survey asked, "How well does the government of Montgomery County meet the needs and expectations of its residents?"

The county received 27% "Excellent" responses, 57% "Good" responses, 14% "Fair" responses and 2% "Poor" responses.

In 2021, residents were asked to rate their overall confidence in the Montgomery County government.

The county received only 15% "Excellent" responses and 47% "Good" responses. In addition, the number of "Fair" responses went up to 23% and the number of "Poor" responses went up to 15%.

SOURCE: Montgomery County

County Executive Marc Elrich says he believes the results indicate that many people think the government is working for them.

"I think for those for whom COVID was a very important issue and they thought the government was overreaching, I'm sure it affects their perceptions of county government," he says.

The county also concluded on their website that residents gave relatively lower quality ratings to the overall feeling of safety in the county with 77% "Excellent" or "Good" responses.

They also noted that about 8 in 10 survey respondents gave favorable ratings to Montgomery County as a place to work, the overall quality and variety of business and service establishments and shopping opportunities.

SOURCE: Montgomery County

Roughly three-quarters awarded high marks to the overall economic health of the county, the county as a place to visit, vibrant downtown/commercial area and employment opportunities.

Ratings in the facet of Education, Arts, and Culture also tended to be higher than or similar to the national benchmarks, according to the county's website.

SOURCE: Montgomery County

For more information on the survey results, click here.