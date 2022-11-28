Expand / Collapse search

Rescuers help 100 fishermen trapped on floating chunk of ice in Minnesota

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 4:10PM
Minnesota
FOX 9
Upper Red Lake sized article

People became trapped fishing on a large ice chunk of ice that broke off on a lake in northern Minnesota Monday.

(FOX 9) - Law enforcement responded to the scene of people trapped on a large chunk of ice that had broken free on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, first responders are "working to get an estimated 100 people fishing off a large ice chunk that has broken free on Upper Red Lake."

A temporary ice bridge has been constructed to get people across the open water, according to the post.

An update from the Greater MN Rentals on Upper Red Lake Facebook page says all people are off now currently off the ice.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Rescue effort on Upper Red Lake after ice breaks off

Northwoods Fish Houses LLC, which rents fish houses on Upper Red Lake, updates the rescue effort.