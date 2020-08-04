Rescue effort underway in Charles County after several cars were swept off roadway

Charles County crews are in the process of rescuing a number of people after multiple vehicles were swept off the roadway and into a wooded area.

The Sheriff’s Office described the scene along Brandywine Road as “huge.”

Officials say they’re deploying watercraft to save a man and a woman who are attached to a vehicle.

They have not indicated how many people are still mired in the wooded area, nor have they said whether anyone has been injured.

A FOX 5 photojournalist is en route to the scene. We'll have additinoal details as they become available.

