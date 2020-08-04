Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, District of Columbia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Fairfax County, Prince George County, Stafford County, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Dorchester County, Prince George's County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM EDT until WED 3:00 AM EDT, District of Columbia
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EDT, Anne Arundel County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dorchester County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:31 AM EDT until TUE 2:30 PM EDT, District of Columbia, Montgomery County, Prince Georges County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EDT until TUE 12:45 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:20 AM EDT until TUE 5:00 PM EDT, Anne Arundel County, Prince Georges County, Charles County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:53 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Carroll County
Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EDT, Arlington County, City of Alexandria, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County

Rescue effort underway in Charles County after several cars were swept off roadway

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Charles County
FOX 5 DC

Hughesville high water rescue

Charles County crews are in the process of rescuing a number of people after multiple vehicles were swept off the roadway and into a wooded area.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Charles County crews are in the process of rescuing a number of people after multiple vehicles were swept off the roadway and into a wooded area.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Sheriff’s Office described the scene along Brandywine Road as “huge.”

READ MORE: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

Officials say they’re deploying watercraft to save a man and a woman who are attached to a vehicle.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

They have not indicated how many people are still mired in the wooded area, nor have they said whether anyone has been injured.

A FOX 5 photojournalist is en route to the scene. We'll have additinoal details as they become available.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE