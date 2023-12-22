Rescue divers pulled a man from a car found submerged in the Potomac River.

First responders were called to an area along Rock Creek Parkway beneath the Arlington Memorial Bridge Friday morning around 12:30 a.m. where the vehicle was found in the water.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Rescue divers pull man from car found submerged in Potomac River

The man pulled from the car was transported to the hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. Officials say divers checked the water under the bridge and near the shoreline but did not find any additional victims.

The investigation into how the vehicle crashed into the river is ongoing.