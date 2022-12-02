Rescue at DC’s Union Station after person on roof of train car suffers electrical injury

A rescue is underway at D.C.'s Union Station after a person suffered an electrical injury while coming into contact with power while walking on the roof of train car.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge that crosses over the train lines just north of the station.

How the person came to be on the roof of the train car or the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

In a tweet, D.C. Fire and EMS said the person remains on top of the railcar. They have cut the overhead power lines but still need to test the power in order to safely perform the rescue.

It is unclear if any rail delays have been caused by the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.