Report: Louisville reaches settlement with family of Breonna Taylor

The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with the family of Breonna Taylor, the EMT who was fatally shot in her sleep on March 13 by officers executing a no-knock warrant, WAVE reported.

The dollar amount was not immediately available, but WAVE reports it reaches into the millions of dollars and is expected to be one of the largest settlements following an officer-involved shooting in the city's history.

The agreement includes numerous police reforms, some of which include officer accountability and changes to methods in which warrants are executed.

During the March 13 encounter, Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot Sgt. Jon Mattingly as the couple's home was raided.

Officials initially charged Walker with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Mattingly was reassigned after struggling to overcome his injuries. Det. Brett Hankison was terminated for "blindly" opening fire into Taylor's home from outside.

Myles Cosgrove was the other officer who opened fire.

A grand jury will review a criminal case to determine if any of the officers involved will fave charges.