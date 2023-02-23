Record temperatures expected to reach 80 degrees across parts of DC area Thursday

The unusually warm winter season continues across the D.C. region Thursday with possible record temperatures reaching 80 degrees.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says the quick warmup will begin during the late morning hours as temperatures begin to climb across the area.

Tucker Barnes says we could see some morning sprinkles before they give way to sunny and clear skies throughout the region. Tucker says the warm front lifting north means we are on track for summerlike temperatures in the 70s - and potentially reaching 80 degrees in some areas- by the afternoon.

The highs will be short-lived, however with temperatures falling into the late afternoon and evening.

A cooler Friday has highs back in the 50s. Some showers - and potential snowflakes - Saturday with temperatures in the 40s.