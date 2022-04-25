Rare bourbon in Virginia could be harder to find amid new distribution rules

Multiple bourbons that are in high demand will be available in Virginia, but it could be tough for consumers to get their hands on.

Virginia has sold high-end, hard-to-find alcohol before, but normally via an online lottery when the bourbons are in especially short supply. Now, each store throughout the Commonwealth will get a limited supply.

ABC will announce the store locations where these products are available for purchase. The timing and store locations will be random to discourage individuals from lining up outside stores for extended periods or seeking information that gives them an unfair advantage.

Additionally, to make these products available to as many customers as possible, Virginia ABC is restricting purchases to one bottle per customer per day from all the limited availability products offered in any location.

The products are only available for in-store purchase and are not available for order through ABC’s special order process.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority CEO Travis Hill will join FOX 5 to answer questions about this process and why they decided to change the process for customers to get rare bourbons from Virginia ABC stores. The interview will be live-streamed at 11:45 a.m. on April 26 on FOX 5's website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

For a list of the bourbons available, click here.