Rain clears Friday morning; sunny, cool and dry through the weekend

The feel of fall is in the air on this first Friday of October! Temperatures early this morning are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. If you’re seeing some clouds or even a shower they will soon give way to ample sunshine on what will turn out to be a lovely day.

It’s definitely cooler today by some 6 to 8 degrees as we head for high temperatures in the mid to upper-60s.

If you like today’s forecast, it’s the gift that keeps on giving as the weekend will be similar to today.

Late Sunday there is a chance for showers that will linger into Monday.

