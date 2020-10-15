Protests outside Supreme Court on final day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Protesters filled the streets around the Supreme Court Thursday on the final day of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The large group of demonstrators gathered at the Supreme Court around 8am and marched around the area carrying signs and chanting things like, "No confirmation before inauguration."

Advertisement

The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to take the first steps toward approving Supreme Court nominee Barrett. After the two days of questioning, the committee is scheduled to start considering the nomination Thursday morning.

The meeting is a procedural formality and will be conducted ahead of a panel of law experts and advocates who will testify for and against Barrett's nomination. A vote by the committee isn't expected until next week.

In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

The Associated Press contributed to this article