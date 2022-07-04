Protest shuts down all lanes of traffic on I-495 in Montgomery County
article
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A protest has shut down all lanes of traffic on the inner loop of I-495 in Montgomery County, the Maryland State Highway Administration confirms.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The protest is taking place on I-495 inner loop at X30 US 29 Colesville Rd.
Inner loop delays begin after Connecticut Ave, approximately 3 miles and growing, according to transportation officials. All traffic is stopped and diverted to US-29 southbound.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.