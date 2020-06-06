Prosecutors: 2 Buffalo police officers charged with assault

article

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault Saturday, prosecutors said, after a video showed them shoving a protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

The officers had been suspended without pay Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests.

The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8 p.m. curfew.

The video shows two officers push Gugino backwards. He then hits his head on the sidewalk and blood spills as officers walked past.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.