Prince William County police searching for mistakenly released prisoner

Police in Prince William County are looking for a man who was mistakenly released from prison in Manassas Friday morning.



According to police, Jacques Lamar Walker, 27, has ties to the area and should be considered dangerous.

Walker was awaiting sentencing at the Manassas Detention Center when staff mistakenly released him.

Police are not saying what violent crime he was convicted for at this time.

If you see Walker or know where he is, do not approach him. Instead, call police immediately at 703-792-6500.