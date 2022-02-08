Prince William County police respond to report detailing higher use of force on minorities

The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) has responded to the Racial and Social Justice Commission report that was released on Tuesday.

According to the document, Black Americans accounted for 49% of the department’s use-of-force incidents in 2020, compared to 23% for White and Hispanic/Latino residents.

While the department isn't denying the statistics, PWCPD officials say the data may be misleading since it doesn’t distinguish between encounters with county residents and encounters with people visiting or passing through Prince William County.

Sergeant Jonathon Perok told FOX 5's Tisha Lewis that the department is looking into the matter and plans to partner with Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton to address the disparities.

The commissioners who compiled The Prince William County Racial and Social Justice Commission report released several recommendations including recommending the Board of County Supervisors fund the hiring of an independent contractor to analyze the police department’s use of force policies and procedures.

The report says this will allow an impartial agency to audit police reports, process and procedures to ensure police are following the law and policies.

Another recommendation: Developing a process for police to anonymously report issues or incidents within the department.

The report identifies several areas of concern in policing, education, and community services.

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Prince William County's idea to form the Racial and Social Justice Commission and review these topics came amid a national social justice movement following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

FOX 5 has learned the data in the report was collected through listening sessions and forming committees within the commission to review those sessions.

It focuses on three areas: community services, education, and policing.

Information gathered regarding Prince William County's policing tactics showed several areas of concern, including excessive force used disproportionately among minority communities countywide.

Black Americans accounted for 40% of the police department’s total arrests in 2020, while Whites comprised 31% of arrests and Hispanic/Latinos comprised 27%.

Statistics show the county's population is 20% Black, about 25% Latino, and close to 40% White.

The report indicates the county needs to do better connecting its resources with its residents. Regarding education, there’s a debate on school resource officers’ role on campuses.

"Prince William County government ought to do all it can to protect and advance the ability of students, whatever their race, to achieve. And that's not happening in the Prince William County schools, and yet we allow the school board members to veto any discussion of critical issues that impact those students of color," said Charles "Mac" Haddow, a member of the Racial and Social Justice Commission.

"We need to have good policies and address those policies where children of color are being held back because of policies in the school system that are not promoting ethical learning opportunities for those children, and it's a travesty that we allowed the policies to get in the way of those solutions," Haddow added.