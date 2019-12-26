Prince William County police looking for missing teen

article

Prince William County police are looking for a missing teenager from the Bristow area.

They say 17-year-old Kayleigh Savannah Gross was last seen Christmas evening at her home on Newtonmore Place.

Gross is 5-foot-2 and approximately 120 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When she was last seen, Gross was wearing a gray beanie, a black jacket, blue jeans, and a blue backpack.

She may be riding a black bicycle.

If you can help police find her, call (703) 792-6500.

