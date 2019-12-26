Prince William County police ID victim in deadly shooting at Manassas Denny’s

Prince William County police have released the identity of a man who was killed when two gunmen opened fire during a robbery at a Manassas Denny’s early Thursday morning.

They say Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas died at a local hospital after the double shooting.

The second victim has not been named, but police described him as a 34-year-old Rixeyville man.

Investigators say the shooters and the victims did not know each other.

Prince William County police responded to the scene on Sudley Road around 2:25 a.m.

They say the two suspects entered the restaurant and ordered customers and employees to hand over their belongings.

Investigators say the robbers ran from the scene after the shootings.

When police arrived, they were able to provide first aid.

A K-9 unit was sent to the scene, but they couldn’t locate the suspects.

Witnesses described the suspects as two black males in their late teens or early 20s.

They were also described as standing between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet tall.

Both reportedly weighed about 180 pounds.

During the incident, they were wearing black or dark colored clothing.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (703) 792-7000.

