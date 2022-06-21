Prince George’s County student in custody for bringing gun to school, police say

Police in Prince George's County have taken a student into custody for being in possession of a gun at school.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident was reported Tuesday morning at Isaac J. Gourdine Middle School in Fort Washington.

Authorities say they have recovered the weapon and no one was injured.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The school was placed on a lockdown as a precaution. The incident is now under investigation.