Prince George's County responding to fire at four-story apartment complex
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County Fire Department is responding to a fire at a four-story apartment complex near Forestville.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
PGFD says when they arrived, all four floors were on fire.
There is currently no indication if there are any people still trapped in apartments at this time.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.