Prince George's County police searching for missing 7-year-old boy

article

Police in Prince George's County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

King Yancey was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4300 block of Torque Street in Capitol Heights.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

King is 4'2" tall and around 60 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing glasses, navy blue jacket, blue pants, blue boots with a NASA backpack.

If you have information on King's whereabouts, contact police at 301-352-1200 or call 911.