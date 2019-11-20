Prince George's County Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

article

Police in Prince George's County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Caleb Wood was last seen at around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3300 block of 64th Avenue in Cheverly.

Police describe Caleb as 5'4" tall and around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter beanie cap, a black hooded jacket, blue sweatpants, black Nike sneakers and a black and white Dragon Ball Z backpack.

If you have information on Caleb's whereabouts, contact police at 911 or 301-352-1200.