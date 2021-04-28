Prince George’s County police officer indicted after allegedly assaulting handcuffed Black teen

A Prince George's County police officer - once hailed a hero - is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a handcuffed teen during an incident last fall.

At a press conference Wednesday, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Cpl. Darryl Wormuth was indicted and charged with first and second degree assault and misconduct in office after he allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old Black male who was in handcuffs by the neck and assaulted him.

The incident occurred on October 20 of last year in the Suitland area. Other details in the case, including why the teen was in handcuffs remains unclear. The teen reportedly was not injured.

Wormuth, a 14-year veteran, is currently suspended without pay. He turned himself in Tuesday night and was released the same night on a $10,000 bond.

Interim Chief Hector Velez said fellow officers who were on the scene alerted their commanders to the incident. The commanders then contacted the Internal Affairs Division. Wormuth’s police powers were suspended on October 26, 2020.

In 2018, Wormuth was applauded after rescuing a 1-year-old girl from a hot car in Palmer Park.