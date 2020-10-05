Prince George’s County police looking for missing 82-year-old

article

Prince George’s County police are asking the public for their help as they search for an 82-year-old man who disappeared from a home in Brentwood early Monday morning.

They say John Arther Tucker was last in the 3700 block of Varnum Street.

Tucker is a Black male, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a brown ball cap, a light colored, button-down shirt, and khaki pants.

If you can help find Tucker, call (301) 699-2601.

