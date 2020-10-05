Prince George’s County police looking for missing 82-year-old
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George’s County police are asking the public for their help as they search for an 82-year-old man who disappeared from a home in Brentwood early Monday morning.
They say John Arther Tucker was last in the 3700 block of Varnum Street.
Tucker is a Black male, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a brown ball cap, a light colored, button-down shirt, and khaki pants.
If you can help find Tucker, call (301) 699-2601.