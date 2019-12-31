Prince George’s County police involved in ‘non-contact shooting;’ no injuries

article

Prince George’s County police are on the scene after what they described as a “non-contact officer-involved shooting” on Silver Park Drive in Suitland.

Police say officers were approaching a man drinking outside a gas station when he displayed and gun in his waistband.

When he began to pull out the gun, police fired at the man, they say.

No one was injured in the incident, and the man was taken into custody.

Police have not identified the man, nor have they indicated what he may be charged with.