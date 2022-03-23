Prince George's County police investigating woman's death in College Park

Prince George's County police are investigating after a woman was pronounced dead after officers found her unresponsive inside an apartment.

Officers responded the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday for a welfare check. Once they were on scene, they located a woman inside an apartment unresponsive with visible signs of trauma.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives believe this is not a random incident.

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call 1-866-411-TIPS.