Prince George’s County police charge suspected College Park ‘peeping Tom’

Prince George’s County police have arrested a Hyattsville man on “peeping tom” charges after he allegedly broke into multiple residences in College Park and stole items belonging to the victims.

Police charged Aaron Nysus, 37, of Notre Dame Street with five counts of trespassing/peeping tom and fourth degree burglary. His bond was set at $9,500, and Nysus was released from the Department of Corrections.

In one instance, a victim reportedly woke up with Nysus standing by her bed. When she saw him, Nysus reportedly ran off.

Investigators have linked at least seven break-ins in College Park since Nov. 16 to Nysus.

On Dec. 8, they responded to Hartwick Road and talked to a victim who said she awoke to the sound of her front door opening.

When she looked around, she didn’t see anyone.

They say Nysus was caught on camera checking the doors of about 25 apartments.

When police search Nysus’ Hyattsville home, they found items belonging to a number of victims, and some belonging to people who didn’t know they were targeted.

If you have any information that might help police, or if you believe you were victimized by Nysus, call police at (301) 699-2601.

