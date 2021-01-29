Prince George’s County officer struck by juvenile driver of stolen vehicle during traffic stop, police say

A police officer was injured early Friday morning during a traffic stop after they were struck by a juvenile driving a stolen vehicle, authorities say.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in Prince George's County. Officers say they were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle along Marlboro Pike and Brooks Drive in the Coral Hills area.

Police say a second stolen vehicle arrived at the scene. The driver of that vehicle struck the officer who was trying to make the stop while they were fleeing the scene, police say. Officials say the officer was hospitalized with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle fled into the District and was involved in a fiery crash before beign taken into custody.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.