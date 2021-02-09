Prince George’s County 14-year-old stabbed College Park cab driver to death during robbery, police say

A 14-year-old from Brentwood stabbed a 46-year-old College Park cab driver to death during a robbery over the weekend, according to investigators.

Prince George’s County police charged Romeo Nolasco Cuellar of the 4500 block of 37th Street with first and second-degree murder, among other charges.

He will be charged as an adult, they say.

Police began investigating after they responded to the scene in the 7300 block of Riggs Road in Chillum Sunday night.

When they arrived, police found Humberto Sierra Camacho, 46, of College Park, suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He died after being taken to a local hospital.

Nolasco Cuellar is being held without bond.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.



