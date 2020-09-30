Prince George’s Co, Maryland officials to discuss voting initiative for those in the criminal justice system

article

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office and other Maryland officials are holding a news conference to discuss a new initiative addressing voting rights for people in the criminal justice system.

The State’s Attorney’s office calls the effort “Operation Protect the Vote for All.”

They described the initiative as an effort to “ensure special populations that include pre-trial detainees and inmates currently held at the detention facility have access to the right to vote."

According to a release, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy will be joined by Maryland Senator Cory McCray, the State Board of Elections, the Prince George’s County NAACP and the Prince George’s County Correctional Officers’ Association.

