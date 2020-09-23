President Trump to pay respects to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday

The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court in D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The casket of the second woman to serve on the nation’s high court will be placed atop the Supreme Court building’s steps after a private ceremony Wednesday for people to pay their respects during the coronavirus pandemic. She will lie in repose at the court for two days before her casket is moved to the Capitol.

READ MORE: Thousands expected to honor late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Trump has said Ginsburg was an “amazing woman” who led an “amazing life.” He is moving quickly to name her successor, with an announcement set for Saturday.

READ MORE: Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on Saturday, Romney signals he’ll support a vote

Advertisement

Ginsburg was a women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer. She was 87.