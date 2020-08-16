President of Young Democrats of Maryland reported missing for over a week

article

A California family is asking for help finding their loved one, 34-year-old Joseph Kitchen, who was last seen a little over a week ago.

Kitchen’s brother tells FOX 5 DC the 34-year-old works at the Washington School for Girls in Southeast D.C. and is also president of the Young Democrats of Maryland.

Several state leaders have been sharing Kitchen’s missing persons flier.

Lawrence Ramirez tells FOX 5 he and his other brother are barely a year apart and are very close.

Ramirez also told FOX 5 that Kitchen is the only person in his family who moved to the D.C. area. Everyone else is in California.

“We’re just really trying to stay positive and hope that he returns safely, but this is just very out of character for him,” said Ramirez on Sunday.

Prince George’s County Police say Kitchen was last seen Aug. 8 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Ramirez says his brother was at Sandy Point State Park with friends.

Then on August 11th, Ramirez says Kitchen participated in a Zoom work meeting – but no one has seen or heard from him since.

“Joseph never not answers his phone or not return text messages. If one of us, like myself or his mother, his sister, who talks to him regularly, calls him and he’s in a meeting, he always says, ‘Hey, I’m in a meeting, I’ll call you back,” said Ramirez, “or if it’s me it’ll be like, you know, ‘What do you want? I’m at work.’ You know, something fun. And we’re just not … we’re not getting any of that back.”

Prince George’s County Police say kitchen owns a 2014 silver Dodge Charger with the Virginia tag: VTU150.

Joseph Kitchen is described as 5-foot-2 and around 200 pounds.

Lawrence tells FOX 5 the family is trying to make their way to the D.C. area now. They appreciate all the support from Kitchen’s friends, coworkers and police.

There is a flier with the family’s information being shared, but Ramirez is asking anyone who may have seen or heard from Joseph Kitchen to please contact their local police department first.

Prince George’s County Police also shared a number witnesses can call: (301) 772-4911.